Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Short Interest Up 29.6% in July

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 69.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 48,289 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 107,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $551,000.

Get Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE JDD opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.51. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.