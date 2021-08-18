Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMZ. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $46,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $162,000.

Shares of NMZ stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 223,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,049. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

