Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

