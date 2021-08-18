NVIDIA Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%.

NVIDIA has increased its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NVDA traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.45. 1,330,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,878,105. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.30. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $208.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $193.75 to $237.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.63.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

