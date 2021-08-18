NVIDIA Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%.
NVIDIA has increased its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NVDA traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.45. 1,330,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,878,105. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.30. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $208.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.
In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $193.75 to $237.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.63.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
