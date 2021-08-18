NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issues Earnings Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,885,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,832,121. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $208.75. The company has a market capitalization of $474.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.63.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

