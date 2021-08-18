NVR (NYSE:NVR) Shares Gap Down to $5,252.10

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5,252.10, but opened at $5,062.52. NVR shares last traded at $5,062.52, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,996.73.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $42.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NVR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

