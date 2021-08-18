Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Wingstop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WING. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

WING stock opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.23. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $177.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

