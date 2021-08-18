Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Insmed worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.23. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $45.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.77.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

