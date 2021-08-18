Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in argenx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after acquiring an additional 871,508 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in argenx by 23.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after buying an additional 540,488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 72.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after buying an additional 302,188 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 395.4% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,260,000 after purchasing an additional 247,108 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 63.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,756,000 after purchasing an additional 215,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX stock opened at $307.80 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $212.66 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ARGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.86.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.