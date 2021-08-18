Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,239 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Acceleron Pharma worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLRN. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XLRN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLRN opened at $124.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.94. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $146.15. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

