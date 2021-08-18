Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 22,106 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,106 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Heron Therapeutics worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,691,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 419.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 839,815 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,203,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $6,378,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 271,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

