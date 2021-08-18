Oasis Network Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $150.92 million and $23.43 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001446 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001043 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

