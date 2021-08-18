Observer Trading Up 31.9% Over Last Week (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $16.26 million and $2.35 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00058458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.07 or 0.00858053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00048194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00104727 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.