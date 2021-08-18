Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,516.36 ($32.88).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCDO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, for a total transaction of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). Also, insider Luke Jensen acquired 11,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, with a total value of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23). Insiders bought 17,018 shares of company stock valued at $29,911,792 over the last 90 days.

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 1,867.41 ($24.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £14.02 billion and a PE ratio of -94.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,881.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

