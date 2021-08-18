Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,516.36 ($32.88).
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCDO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.
In other Ocado Group news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, for a total transaction of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). Also, insider Luke Jensen acquired 11,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, with a total value of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23). Insiders bought 17,018 shares of company stock valued at $29,911,792 over the last 90 days.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
