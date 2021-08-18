OctoFi (OCTO) Price Hits $11.98 on Exchanges

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.98 or 0.00026806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and $101,713.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00843491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00047758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00104213 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

