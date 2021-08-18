Offshift Hits Market Cap of $6.48 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00003871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $6.48 million and $65,828.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,998.88 or 0.99877814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00044066 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00075599 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001009 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010430 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

