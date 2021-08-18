OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 26.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 97.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 61.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 88,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFS Credit stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 38,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,693. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $80.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

