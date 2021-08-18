OHB (ETR:OHB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

OHB SE (ETR:OHB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €39.70 ($46.71). OHB shares last traded at €39.25 ($46.18), with a volume of 5,205 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $684.43 million and a PE ratio of 31.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €38.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66.

OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through two segments, Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products.

