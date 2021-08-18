Oikos Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $13,248.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00053848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00130141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00149626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,431.21 or 1.00485778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.73 or 0.00892978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 184,874,751 coins and its circulating supply is 173,830,127 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

