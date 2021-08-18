Okschain Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OKS)

Okschain (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Okschain has a market capitalization of $16,699.00 and $5.00 worth of Okschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Okschain has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Okschain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Okschain Coin Profile

Okschain (OKS) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2020. Okschain’s total supply is 14,680,424,809 coins and its circulating supply is 1,135,330,000 coins. The official message board for Okschain is medium.com/okschain . The Reddit community for Okschain is https://reddit.com/r/OKSCHAIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Okschain’s official Twitter account is @okschainfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Okschain is okschain.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Okschain Coin Trading

