Omni (OMNI) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Omni has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $1,646.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $4.00 or 0.00008878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,253 coins and its circulating supply is 562,937 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

