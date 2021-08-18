Omnitude (ECOM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $912,249.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $912,249.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 145.3% higher against the dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.38 or 0.00836725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00046518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00155886 BTC.

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

