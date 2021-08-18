OneLedger Price Tops $0.0107 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. OneLedger has a market cap of $4.88 million and $162,328.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OneLedger has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00058285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.95 or 0.00863241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00048130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00104424 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

