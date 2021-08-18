ONEOK, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONEOK in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of OKE opened at $51.28 on Monday. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ONEOK by 452.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

