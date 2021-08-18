Opacity (OPCT) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $113,529.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Opacity coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00057281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.59 or 0.00856760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00048029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00105188 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

