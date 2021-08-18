Open Predict Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,658.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $307,659.42 and $1,658.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00056836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.70 or 0.00849408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00104094 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

