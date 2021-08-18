OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Hits $1.94 on Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00057104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.66 or 0.00845381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00103142 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

