Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.26). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $330.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,015,000 after buying an additional 2,799,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,837,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after buying an additional 205,326 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 4,081,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,919,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $12,845,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $9,921,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

