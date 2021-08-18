Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Citigroup

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OGN. Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.25.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $5,080,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $245,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $1,534,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

