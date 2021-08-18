Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Trading Down 5.7%

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 57,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 124,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29.

About Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Royalties and Mineral Exploration Project Generation. It has a portfolio of gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal royalty projects. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp.

