Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger Sells 4,000 Shares

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $80,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OCDX stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. 398,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $992,000.

OCDX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

