OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. OSI Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.720-$6.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.72-6.00 EPS.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.82.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

