Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

OXM stock opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.58. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,795.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

