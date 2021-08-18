Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) PT Lowered to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OZON. Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ozon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.
OZON stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.19. 9,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.91. Ozon has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $68.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ozon by 157.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ozon by 17.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ozon Company Profile
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
