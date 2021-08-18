Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) PT Lowered to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OZON. Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ozon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

OZON stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.19. 9,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.91. Ozon has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $448.96 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ozon will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ozon by 157.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ozon by 17.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

