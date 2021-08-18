Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%.

PACB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 308,103 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 259.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 161,652 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $3,108,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACB traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. 2,665,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 1.08. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 26.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

