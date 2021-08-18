Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.15.

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $909,801.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,737 shares of company stock worth $2,049,511 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.74. 331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,601. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.06. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

