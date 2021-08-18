Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

PTVE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.69. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

In other news, CEO Michael Jack King purchased 9,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $137,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $21,734,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,023 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth $11,670,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth $14,405,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

