PAID Network Price Tops $0.82 on Major Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $67.76 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00130784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00149978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,652.95 or 0.99813276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.70 or 0.00891378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.11 or 0.06738574 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

