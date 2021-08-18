Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s stock price rose 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 2,800,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 63,558,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,782,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,430,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $13,315,414.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,427,993.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,466,321 shares of company stock worth $174,265,132. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,411,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $455,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $50,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.