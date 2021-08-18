Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Up 28.2% in July

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,500 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 257,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

PAM stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. Analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth about $326,000. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

