Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Up 28.2% in July

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,500 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 257,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
PAM stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.57.
Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. Analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
About Pampa Energía
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
