Panda Yield (BBOO) Market Cap Achieves $56,341.06

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Panda Yield has a total market cap of $56,341.06 and approximately $2,584.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00056411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.73 or 0.00846137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00047247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00104077 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.