Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

