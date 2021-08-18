PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.84% of PAR Technology worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAR. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in PAR Technology by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 8,911.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth $265,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

