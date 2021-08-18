Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 3.1% of RE Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.34% of Parker-Hannifin worth $135,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,656,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 464.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 294,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 242,207 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,182,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

NYSE PH traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.78. 18,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,494. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $192.25 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

