ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.0706 on Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $32.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0706 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,998.88 or 0.99877814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00044066 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00075599 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001009 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010430 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000590 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.