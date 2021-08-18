PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001385 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $73.99 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

