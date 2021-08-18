Partners Group’s (PGPHF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PGPHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,589.92.

Shares of PGPHF stock remained flat at $$1,734.50 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $899.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1,811.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,617.05.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

