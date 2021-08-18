Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Passage Bio worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 93,137 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 2,061.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 39,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $599.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PASG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other news, CFO Richard Steven Morris acquired 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

