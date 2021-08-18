Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.56

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 203523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PASG shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Steven Morris acquired 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Passage Bio by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Passage Bio by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.