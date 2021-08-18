Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 70.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

